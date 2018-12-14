Maryland Hall announced three new artists-in-residence

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is excited to announce three new Artists-In-Residence: H.C. Porter, Sigrid Trumpy and Elaine Weiner-Reed. Meet the new Artists-In-Residence (AIRs) at their Holiday Open Studio, hosted together with seasoned Maryland Hall AIRs Elizabeth Kendall and Patrice Drago, on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 6-8 pm. The Holiday Open Studio will feature studio tours, refreshments and unique, local works of art for sale perfect for holiday gifting. The event is free and open to the public.

Maryland Hall has had AIRs since its founding; in fact, some of the founders of Maryland Hall and current teaching artists have been AIRs. Though the shape of the residency program has evolved over the years, its importance within the larger mission of Maryland Hall remains the same. The residency provides affordable studio space for local emerging and professional artists and showcases “artists at work” to Maryland Hall visitors. The artists bring multi-media work, color, subject diversity and even cultural heritage. AIRs are selected through a jury process as vacancies become available.

Meet Maryland Halls AIRs – Patrice Drago, Elizabeth Kendall, H.C. Porter, Sigrid Trumpy and Elaine Weiner-Reed – at their Holiday Open Studio on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 6-8 pm. The evening will include unique local art for sale, specially selected for holiday gifts, complimentary refreshments, studio tours, demonstrations and an opportunity to talk in person with some of the region’s most respected artists. Patrice Drago says, “At the Open Studio, I’m offering a new line of artwork for decorating children’s rooms. What’s more fun and heartwarming than children and animals? Art for and of both!”

The newest AIRs took up residence and began setting up their studios in November 2018:

H.C. Porter | Photographer, Printmaker, Painter

H.C. Porter, a Jackson, Mississippi, native, is an internationally known painter, printmaker and photographer with a signature gallery in historic downtown Vicksburg, Mississippi. Her artwork is in private and corporate collections around the globe and has been featured in numerous museum exhibitions for the past 30 years. Most recently, Smithsonian’s national Museum of African American History and culture in Washington, D.C., added one of Porter’s pieces to their collection. In 2015, her Backyards and Beyond painting series became a permanent exhibition in the Ground Zero Hurricane Museum in Waveland. Her work is featured on album covers, including one featuring the voices of Maya Angelou, Patti LaBelle and Chaka Khan. Porter’s work is also featured on the cover of Beyond Katrina, a book by U.S. Poet laureate Natasha Trethewey. Her work hangs in the Mississippi Senate offices in Washington, D.C., and is in the collection of former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and Marsha Barbour. In 2009, Porter received the Mississippi Institute for Arts and Letters Visual Arts Award and was included in the 2011 Mississippi Invitational at the Mississippi Museum of art. She has been the recipient of a Visual Artistic Fellowship from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Sigrid Trumpy | Painter, Printmaker

Sigrid received her BFA from Maryland Institute College of Art in painting where she studied with Raoul Middleman and Peter Hooven, and her MFA from Pratt Institute in printmaking, where she studied with Walter Rogalski and George McNeil. Sigrid has worked most recently as Director of Exhibits & Visual Arts at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (’08-’17), and as studio manager at Castle Hill Center of the Arts in Truro, Massachusetts (2017). She was also Curator of Prints at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum and Exhibitions Installer at Mitchell Gallery, St. Johns College. She is currently painting and freelance curating.

Elaine Weiner-Reed | Painter, Sculptor

Elaine Weiner-Reed (EWR) is an award-winning, internationally known artist. Bilingual in French, she resides in Maryland, where she has worked for over 38 years as a professional artist and writer. Weiner-Reed’s work has been included in international exhibitions in China, Hong Kong, India, Spain, France, Poland, Canada, and at least 25 national exhibits across the U.S. – to include three solo/featured and two group shows in Chelsea (NYC). Weiner-Reed’s three solo shows in Maryland (2016, 2017, 2018) launched her “Every Painting is a Song” creative collaboration initiative. Her art is in public and private collections in the U.S., Poland, France, Italy, Bulgaria, Spain, and Africa.

In Poland in 2017, she participated in painting public murals along a major highway in Myslenice. Weiner-Reed’s art has been reviewed or featured in The Dobra Polska Szkola, Studio&Gallery Magazine, The Palette Magazine, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, The Washington Post, and The Baltimore Sun, among others.

For more information about Maryland Hall’s Artists-in-Residence program, visit MarylandHall.org.

