Local DAR group sends care packages to front line military service members

Active duty military members serving on the front lines and in danger zones abroad received holiday boxes this month from thankful Annapolitans through the Peggy Stewart Tea Party (PSTP) Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). This fall and early winter the group revved up its Project Patriot program, collecting and shipping items to show support and remind our troops that our community appreciates their service and sacrifice. Understanding that the holidays may feel lonely for deployed soldiers, PSTP stepped out to enlist the help and donations of our local citizens.

The chapter’s Project Patriot Chairwoman, Lise DeLeon, gathered a team of volunteers from PSTP to collect items for the holiday boxes and funds for postage. The team approached businesses and non-profit organizations as well as individuals within and outside of the chapter. The group filled 39 large boxes with items that included snacks, hygiene essentials, decks of playing cards, blank greeting cards that the troops could use to write home, a copy of Chesapeake Bay Magazine to add a local touch, and more. Each care package also included a personal note intended to express the gratitude felt by our community on an individual level.

“I could not be more proud to be involved with Project Patriot,” said DeLeon. “Our deployed military members sacrifice so much, and our community really responded to thank and recognize them. The efforts of local businesses, organizations and individuals culminated in a heartfelt expression of gratitude.”

PSTP’s Project Patriot committee raised more than $4000 from groups in Annapolis and its surrounding areas including from the Phillips Charitable Foundation and the American Legion Jeff Davis Post #18 located in Centreville, Maryland. Graul’s Market in Cape St. Claire allowed the committee to request donations at a table set up at its store, MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland, donated decks of cards and dice, and local doctors and dentists provided multiple items for self-care and comfort. Chesapeake Bay Magazine donated 50 copies of its publication to help the troops feel connected to the heart of our town. PSTP sought care package recipients serving in remote areas by reaching out to military family members, friends, and communities. The front lines and danger zones make it difficult for troops to access basic items.

“We hope this community effort brightens their holidays,” said Bliss Kaye, Regent of the PSTP Chapter. “The patriots defending our nation are remembered all year long, but we understand that this season highlights the sacrifice that our troops and their families make.”

The Peggy Stewart Tea Party Chapter of the NSDAR exists to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and secure America’s future through better education for children. The group hosts regular meetings and volunteers throughout the community during the year. For more information on the PSTP Chapter, Project Patriot or upcoming events, please visit peggystewart.marylanddar.org or contact the chapter at [email protected].

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB