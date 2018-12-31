LIVE BLOG: Military Bowl | Virginia Tech Vs University of Cincinnati | 12 noon | December 31, 2018



The final football game of 2018 at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be the 11th Military Bowl which will pits the Virginian Tech Hokies against the University of Cincinnati Bearcats in a rematch of the 2014 Military Bowl!

In 2013, The Military Bowl entered into a 7-year agreement with Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to host the game. This is the 6th year in Annapolis.

Prior to the game, festivities in DC and Annapolis kept people busy. The day started out with the Military Bowl Parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The parade went from the City Dock in Annapolis and ended at the stadium where a free tailgate, sponsored by Budweiser and Katcef Brothers awaited fans!

This will be a live blog for the game and festivities. You can also follow along on our Facebook Page — All Annapolis and on Twitter at @eyeonannapolis. Don’t forget to follow Kevin Chaney at Shellback Sports as well–he’ll be sitting beside me for all the action. We will release gameday podcasts before kickoff and at the end of every quarter. Please be sure you are subscribed to the Daily News Brief to make sure you don’t miss a beat. The feed will refresh automatically below this line!

PARADE PICTURES (more to follow from Glenn A. Miller Photography)

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports