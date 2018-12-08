LIVE BLOG: 119th Army-Navy Football Game | December 8, 2018 | 3:15PM

Army and Navy will meet in the greatest rivalry in all of sports on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field (69,176) in Philadelphia in the 119th playing of America’s Game, the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. CBS Sports will televise the game nationally with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call, while Westwood One will have the national radio call with John Sadak, Mike Mayock and Ross Tucker.

Navy leads the all-time series, 60-51-7, including a 44-39-1 mark in Philadelphia and a 10-1 record at Lincoln Financial Field.

If Navy defeats Army, then Navy, Air Force and Army will all share in the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy this season since the three teams would all be 1-1 against each other (Air Force beat Navy and Army beat Air Force). The trophy would remain at West Point in this scenario because the rules state the previous winner retains the trophy if all three teams go 1-1 against each other. In the previous 46 years the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy has been on the line, only four times has there been a tie (1974 retained by Navy, 1976 retained by Navy, 1980 retained by Navy and 1993 retained by Air Force).

FESTIVITIES

The March-On of theBrigade of Midshipmen will take place at 12:10 PM.

The March-On of the Corps of Cadets will take place at 12:40 PM.

The Service Academy Exchange of Cadets and Midshipmen will take place at 2:45 PM.

The Golden Knights and Leap Frogs will jump at 2:48 PM (weather permitting).

The National Anthem will take place at 3:00 PM.

The Navy fly-over will be at 3:08:45 pm and will feature four Boeing F/A-18C Hornets from the “BLUE BLASTERS” of VFA-34 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be the BLUE BLASTER Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Will Mathis USNA Class of 2000. The wing aircraft will be piloted by, Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Kilcline, USNA Class of 2008, Lt. Casey Murdock, USNA Class of 2012, and Lt. Charles Johnson, USNA Class of 2013. The Blue Blasters recently completed a deployment to the Western Pacific aboard the USS CARL VINSON as the last operational Navy squadron to fly the “legacy” F-18 aircraft. The squadron will soon “sundown” the F-18C and transition to the F-18 Super Hornet

The Army fly-over will be at 3:12:45 PM

Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM.

Following the game, the alma mater of the losing team will be played with both teams standing at attention, followed by the alma mater of the winning team. It is the greatest tradition in all of sports.

GAME COVERAGE

Saturday’s game will be televised nationally by CBS withBrad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl on the call.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One with John Sadak, Mike Mayock, and Ross Tucker

Other radio stations to carry the game will be WBAL 1090 AM (Baltimore) WNAV 1430 AM, 99.9 FM (Annapolis) WFED 1500 AM, 820 AM (Washington, DC / No. Virginia) WBQH 1050 AM (Washington, DC / No. Virginia) ESPN/XEPE 1700 AM (San Diego) WXTG 102.1 FM (Va. Beach) WJXL 1010 AM (Jacksonville) KRKO 1380 AM (Seattle) Satellite Radio (Sirius Ch. 83 / XM Ch. 83)

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates. We will have Kevin Chaney from Shellback Sports with us in the booth and a photographer down on the field!

