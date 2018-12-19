Light House Bistro GM chosen for Accelerator program

Light House Bistro, an Annapolis social enterprise developed by The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center, was one of 18 organizations from across the country chosen to participate in the 2019 REDF Accelerator program. One fellow from each of these 18 employment-focused social enterprises was selected to participate in a 7-month training that advances their learning and deepens their peer connections.

General Manager, Beth Rocca, was chosen as the Accelerator fellow for Light House Bistro. In November, she attended the first Accelerator program training module in Chicago, IL. While at the training, Rocca began building powerful peer networks and participated in a specialized curriculum focused on strengthening social enterprises. “Being a part of REDF is an exciting new step for Light House Bistro,” shared Rocca. “In order for our social enterprise business to continue to change lives in our community, we need to thrive among other for-profit businesses. The Accelerator program will not just give us the opportunity to learn more about how social missions are changing lives across the country, but will also give us valuable insight into the unique best practices and challenges that a social enterprise business like ours must navigate.”

Light House Bistro is Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s only social enterprise restaurant, and has been providing training and employment to people struggling with homeless since it opened in February of 2017.

TheLight House Bistro, located at 202 West Street in Annapolis, is a social enterprise business developed by The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center. This full-service restaurant and catering business opened in February of 2017, and provides employment opportunities and training for people determined to move from homelessness to stability and a promising future.

For more information, please visit their website at www.lighthousebistro.org, or on Facebook/Instagram @lighthousebistroannapolis

