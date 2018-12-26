Laurel artist brings colorful art to Gallery 90

The dull grays and browns of winter will have to compete with the vibrant colors of oil paintings imagined by Joe Gadreau in “No Frame Necessary,” a new show soon to brighten the walls of Gallery 90.

Thanks to Hospice of the Chesapeake’s healing arts partner, Chesapeake Arts Center, 30 of Gadreau’s pieces will be on display Jan. 4 to Feb. 28 in the gallery throughout the nonprofit’s administrative building on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Gadreau has lived the past two decades in Laurel, Maryland. He was influenced from an early age by comic book artist Jack Kirby. Later, he discovered Fantasy art master Frank Frazetta. “I have an incredible imagination,” Gadreau said. “I have been able to reveal this through my artwork and writing.”

His imagination goes beyond the walls of galleries, with art that has been selected for a CD cover and book covers. Gadreau recently was named one of DESTIG magazine’s top 20 artists for 2018. For more information about the artist, visit jgadreau.artspan.com.

A free docent-led tour of Gadreau’s exhibit will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 25. For reservations, or to schedule a private tour for your group, contact Renate Little at 443-837-1512 or [email protected].

Gallery 90 was established to realize the vision of creating a harmonious work environment for Hospice of the Chesapeake administrative staff and visiting nurses, caregivers and volunteers who work directly with patients and their families.

