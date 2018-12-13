“Herrmann
Knife wielding man attempts robbery in Eastport

| December 13, 2018
Last night (December 12) at 7pm, Annapolis Police responded to the 1300 block of McKinley Street in theEastport section of Annapolis for the report of an attempted armed robbery.

The adult male victim reported that he walked out to his driveway and a male suspect wearing dark colored clothing jumped out from behind his parked vehicle holding a knife in each hand.

The suspect demanded money from the victim and attempted to cut the victim with a knife.

The victim fled from the suspect and then the suspect left the area on foot. The victim followed the suspect and last saw him on President St near Van Buren St. The suspect was not located.

