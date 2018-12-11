Jewelry Designer Jade Trau to visit Zachary’s Jewelers during Midnight Madness

Zachary’s Jewelers is excited to welcome Forevermark designer Jade Trau to their Annapolis store on December 13th during the Downtown Annapolis Partnership’s Midnight Madness event! Customers and friends are encouraged to come meet the designer and explore her classic yet contemporary diamond jewelry.

As a fifth-generation diamantaire with her own luxury jewelry company, Jade’s Forevermark Alchemy™ Collection reinterprets vintage inspirations with designs that best showcase the brilliance of diamonds.

The community is invited to kick off the holiday season at 100 Main Street with special pricing, a free gift with purchase, and a rare and exciting opportunity to meet Jade Trau, one of the jewelry industry’s most talented young designers!

Located in Annapolis and Severna Park, Maryland, Zachary’s Jewelers provides a remarkable service to its patrons, providing custom design and the finest quality high fashion jewelry and an unlimited number of diamonds imported directly from Israel, South Africa and India. Chosen year after year by the public as the Best Jeweler in our market area, Zachary’s Jewelers is also proud to have received the award of Coolest Store in the U.S. by our industry’s most acclaimed publication. Learn more at zacharysjewelers.com and follow Zachary’s on Facebook and Instagram.

