Jahru and Street Art Films exhibit opening tonight at City Hall

Annapolis-based street artist Jeff Huntington aka Jahru and Street Art Films will be exhibiting their work at City Hall in December.

This photography and video exhibition by Jahru in collaboration with Street Art Films documents Jahru’s solo works and his projects with Future History Now.

Future History Now is a nonprofit arts organization founded by Jeff Huntington and Julia Gibb which is committed to creating murals with youth facing adversity in underserved communities. Jahru and FHN artworks appear in Brazil, Colombia, Panama, France, India, Philippines, Hawai’i and throughout the continental United States, with forthcoming projects slated for Nigeria and Senegal.

This exhibition runs December 6, 2018 through January 28, 2019 with an opening reception open to the public on Thursday December 6 from 5-7PM at Annapolis City Hall 160 Duke of Gloucester St.

Beginning in 2015 with the Tsunami mural, Agony and Ecstasy Live Together in Perfect Harmony, Jahru and Street Art Films have created and documented public art throughout the world. The photographs show some in-progress and completed murals and the video loop with display time lapse video of several murals in progress.

Opening reception: Thursday Dec 6, 5-7PM

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri. 8:30-4:30

