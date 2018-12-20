“Herrmann
http://bit.ly/HerrmannDec112018= Dec 11 to?
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Hogan declares Monday a State Holiday

| December 20, 2018
Rams Head

Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Monday, December 24, 2018 in observance of Christmas Eve.

“Since this year Christmas falls on Tuesday and is a state holiday, I am also declaring this Christmas Eve as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan. “This is just another way we can show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers.”

Under this declaration, December 24, 2018 will be treated like any other state-employee holiday.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here