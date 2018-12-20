Hogan declares Monday a State Holiday

Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Monday, December 24, 2018 in observance of Christmas Eve.

“Since this year Christmas falls on Tuesday and is a state holiday, I am also declaring this Christmas Eve as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan. “This is just another way we can show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers.”

Under this declaration, December 24, 2018 will be treated like any other state-employee holiday.

