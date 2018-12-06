Galway Bay’s famous egg nog … a perfect gift for you (or someone else)

The annual shipment of Galway Bay Egg Nog from Ireland, is here and is now available at four locations; Galway Bay in Annapolis, Brian Boru in Severna Park, Pirates Cove in Galesville, and Killarney House in Davidsonville. This year the restaurants have also added the convenience of ordering and paying for egg nog online at www.IrishEggNog.com, for quick pick up at the restaurant hostess stand. It is available by the bottle, half case, and case with discounts given for bulk ordering.

The Story:

Anthony Clarke, co-owner of the Irish Restaurant Group explains, “Nearly ten years ago Galway Bay was introduced to a blended Irish Egg nog that matched with the uniqueness of what we do as an Irish Restaurant in America, unfortunately they stopped making it after the second year that we began to buy it. We loved the idea of this product and spent the next three years working on creating our own version of the Egg Nog with the Irish Distillery “Terra Liquors” located in County Cavan just outside of Dublin. Terra distills and blends many famous Irish whiskey’s and cream liquors that are distributed all of over the world.

Working with their tasting scientist we tried many samples traveling back and forth to Ireland until we got the recipe just right. We have now been importing this blended recipe for the last 6 years and sharing with our customers throughout the winter season.

What makes this egg nog special is not just the Irish whiskey that we use but the blending of real Irish cream and vanilla flavorings in the right proportions that delivers that mellow, warm, comforting experience every time you take a sip.

We hope you enjoy our treasured creation and help spread the word about this unique Irish gift brought to you by Galway Bay, Annapolis”

So there you have it. With the holiday season in full swing, we all could use a little Egg Nog!

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB