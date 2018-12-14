Governor Hogan to be Grand Marshal for Military Bowl Parade

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, announced today that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be the Grand Marshal of the Military Bowl Parade on Monday, Dec. 31.

Led by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the parade begins downtown at City Dock at 9 a.m. The route proceeds up historic Main Street before eventually working its way to Rowe Boulevard and concluding on Taylor Avenue adjacent to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“We are thrilled to have Governor Hogan join us again for the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman and serve as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Military Bowl Parade,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We look forward to another awesome gameday celebration and a great crowd downtown for the parade and at the stadium for the game.”

After the Parade, Governor Hogan will join the Medal of Honor Recipients and other dignitaries on the field, where he will conduct the pregame coin toss.

“I am honored to be the Grand Marshal of this year’s Military Bowl Parade, and welcome visitors and locals to our beautiful capital city of Annapolis as we pay tribute to our military community,” Governor Hogan said. “Our active duty service members and veterans deserve our deepest gratitude for preserving the freedoms that we all are able to enjoy every day, and I am proud to participate in an event that provides these brave men and women with the support and recognition they deserve.”

The 11th annual Military Bowl, featuring Virginia Tech and Cincinnati, kicks off at noon ET on Dec. 31. The game will be televised on ESPN. Starting at $30, tickets for the game are on sale now at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

