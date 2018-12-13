Gina Stewart tapped to head BWI Business Partnership

The BWI Business Partnership’s Board of Directors announces that Ms. Gina Stewart has been appointed as the Partnership’s new Executive Director, effective December 5, 2018. Stewart will take over as Executive Director from COL Ret. Edward Rothstein, who was serving as Interim Director. The selection was made after an extensive regional search and selection process led by the Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to announce this appointment,” reported Sam Minnitte, Partnership Board Chair. “Gina will bring leadership and insight to the Partnership’s programs and a deep sense of commitment to our region’s transportation and economic development initiatives. She has served nonprofits, business, and government at many levels, in executive and leadership levels, and has a breadth of perspective and experience. We are pleased to welcome her to the helm of the Partnership.”

Stewart’s resume includes over 25 years of business and economic development that has spanned the central Maryland region. Gina recently held the position of Senior Business Development Representative for the Maryland Department of Commerce. Her previous experience included Business Development for the commercial real estate and construction industries with companies such as: Manekin LLC, Merritt Properties and Mullan Contracting. Stewart has been a long standing member of the Partnership and has served as a Board of Directors member, Membership & Sponsorship Chair. These roles bring a breadth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable to the Partnership.

“I am very excited to the lead the Partnership to new heights in continuing its mission of transportation advocacy and economic development for the region. I am also pleased to be spearheading the organization’s visioning process determining its future evolution. I am looking forward to broadening our reach, working with our regional partners both in the private and public sectors to make the BWI Business Partnership, the most influential organization in central Maryland,” Stewart explained.

