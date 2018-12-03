Fire destroys Bestgate Road home

This afternoon, about 345pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Bestgate Road for a fire. On arrival, crews were confronted with heavy smoke and flames from the side of the single family residence.

A second alarm was quickly dispatched as the fire spread and broke through the roof. For the safety of the crews, an exterior attack was initiated and the building evacuated by all firefighters.

Traffic along Bestgate Road between the Annapolis Mall and Medical Parkway was snarled as crews tried to fight the blaze.

@AACoFD ,@AnnapolisFire, And Naval Academy Fire Department brought 45 personnel to the 800 block Bestgate Rd. Bestgate Road is closed between Commerce Park Drive and Medical Parkway. pic.twitter.com/I0jboHsyGj — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) December 3, 2018

There is not word on any injuries or a property damage estimate at this point. We will update the story as soon as we learn more.

