Enter for a chance for a one-on-one meeting with the Budweiser Clydesdales after the Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, and Katcef Brothers, Inc., are offering the chance for one lucky fan to win a meet and greet with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

To enter, fans can go on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and share their favorite Clydesdale memory or photo of the Clydesdales along with the hashtag #ClydesHost. The contest runs through Dec. 15, and one winner will be chosen to receive a special behind-the-scenes experience with the Clydesdales on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

“One of the best symbols of Americana is the Budweiser Clydesdales,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers, Inc., the Annapolis Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler that has been in business for more than 80 years. “We are very pleased to join with Anheuser-Busch to make the Clydesdales available for the Military Bowl again this year.”

The Clydesdales will participate in the Miracle on Annapolis Street on Sunday, Dec. 30 and will participate in the Military Bowl Parade on Monday, Dec. 31, prior to this year’s Military Bowl between Virginia Tech and Cincinnati, which kicks off at noon and will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets for the Military Bowl start at $30 and can be purchased online at militarybowl.org or by calling Ticket Alternative at 877-725-8849. Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates please visit militarybowl.org, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl, like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook or download the Military Bowl app. Fans also are encouraged to sign up to receive important text messages from the Military Bowl and City of Annapolis by texting Bowl to 99411.

