Drag After Dark and Lisa Loeb at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Monday, December 31

9pm | $50

Albert Lee

Monday, January 14

8pm | $25

“Drag After Dark” Presented by Annapolis Pride

Friday, January 25

8:30pm | $25

Tim Reynolds & TR3

Thursday, January 31

8pm | $23.50

Marcus Johnson: 88 Lessons in Love: A Smooth Jazz Valentine’s Day Concert with special guest Mike Phillips

Thursday, February 14

8pm | $35

Jonathan Wilson

Wednesday, February 20

8pm | $25

Rachael & Vilray

Taylor Ashton

Thursday, February 21

8pm | $28.50

The Allman Betts Band feat. Devon Allman & Duane Betts

Tuesday & Wednesday, April 2 & 3

8pm | $39.50

Lisa Loeb

Saturday, April 27

8pm | $35

Here Come The Mummies

Sunday, May 12

8pm | $49.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/09 Comedian T.J. Miller

12/10 + 12/11 An Annapolis Christmas 20th Anniversary

12/12 The Cowsills

12/13 Slim Man

12/14 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/15 LISSIE w. Brian Dunne *All Ages Matinee

12/15 Paula Poundstone (2nd show added)

12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician

12/19 Dwele

12/20 BJ Thomas

12/21 Dublin 5

12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride

12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of RUSTED ROOT

12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Sinbad

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson

12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute New Year’s Eve Concert

01/02 The Official Blues Brothers Revue

01/03 & 01/04 Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

01/06 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

01/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes

01/09 Comedian Sean Sarvis, Chocolate & special guest Thomas “Teezus” Terrell Jr.

01/10 Blackhawk

01/11 Jenn Grinels

01/12 Jackson Dean *All Ages Matinee

01/12 New Romance 80s Tribute

01/13 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year featuring special guests

01/14 Albert Lee

01/16 The Verve Pipe

01/17 Vivian Green

01/18 Lez Zeppelin

01/19 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/20 Starbelly

01/21 Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour

01/22 Peter & Jeremy: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

01/23 Danny Burns

01/24 Chuck Brown Band

01/25 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag After Dark

01/26 Tom Papa

01/27 Gaelic Storm

01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce

01/30 Daley & JMSN

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB