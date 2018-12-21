December 30th — A Miracle on Annapolis Street with the Budweiser Clydesdales

The Budweiser Clydesdales, one of the great American icons that draws massive crowds everywhere they appear, will attend “A Miracle on Annapolis Street” on Sunday, Dec. 30 as part of the festivities leading up to this year’s Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman.

“The West Annapolis Business Affiliation is excited to welcome everyone to charming Annapolis Street for an event that will have activities for residents and visitors of all ages,” said Frederik De Pue, President of WABA. “We appreciate Katcef Brothers’ generous gesture to our community and to the city of Annapolis for bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Military Bowl celebrations. We would also like to thank Mayor Gavin Buckley and Alderman Fred Paone for their assistance with this event.”

In addition to the appearance by the Clydesdales, the event planned by WABA will include food trucks, beer tents, games, and activities for children and adults alike.

With Cincinnati and Virginia Tech playing a rematch in The Military Bowl, the city of Annapolis is planning a full weekend of activities around one of the area’s biggest events of the year. “A Miracle on Annapolis Street” featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales is scheduled from 11:00am until 3:00pm on December 30th.

Proceeds from the West Annapolis event go to Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families, and their caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The 2018 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman matches teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference on Monday, Dec. 31. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets and parking passes can be purchased at militarybowl.org/tickets.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports