Crosby Marketing wins two “Best in Maryland” awards

Crosby Marketing Communications won two awards in the 2018 Best in Maryland competition conducted by the Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. Crosby won awards for:

“Victories for Veterans” videos, in the Social Media Category, promoting the work of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) on behalf of our country’s veterans.

ForYourMarriage.org, in the Websites category, redesigned and relaunched for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to support healthy marriages.

The Best in Maryland awards are presented annually to honor public relations practitioners who have successfully addressed communications challenges with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes, and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #7 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 and 2018 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS