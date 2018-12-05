County to offer free opioid response training and Narcan kit to residents
The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is offering free training to community members on the use of intranasal naloxone, a medicine to reverse an opioid overdose, and a free naloxone (Narcan) kit. December training sessions will be held at Department of Health sites in Annapolis and Glen Burnie on the following dates:
Behavioral Health Building, 122 North Langley Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
● Friday, December 14, 2018 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Health Services Building, 3 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401 (Use Front Entrance)
● Thursday, December 27, 2018 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
To register and for more information, call 410-222-1937 on weekdays.
