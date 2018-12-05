“Herrmann
County to offer free opioid response training and Narcan kit to residents

| December 5, 2018
The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is offering free training to community members on the use of intranasal naloxone, a medicine to reverse an opioid overdose, and a free naloxone (Narcan) kit. December training sessions will be held at Department of Health sites in Annapolis and Glen Burnie on the following dates:

Behavioral Health Building, 122 North Langley Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060

Friday, December 14, 2018 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Health Services Building, 3 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401 (Use Front Entrance)

Thursday, December 27, 2018 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

To register and for more information, call 410-222-1937 on weekdays.

