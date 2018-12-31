County police office shoots aggressive dog while investigating theft

On December 30, 2018 at approximately 3:30 p.m. anofficer responded to the 1800 block of Graybird Court in Severn for a theft. While speaking with the adult male victim, they walked to the rear door of a residence, where the victim advised he had been living. The victim opened the lower level rear sliding glass door to the dwelling. At this time a three-year-old Cane Corso came out of the rear slider. The officer advised the dog took an aggressive posture where it began growling and bearing it’s teeth. The officer began backing away from the animal while yelling to the victim to put the dog inside or control the dog. The dog was focused on the officer and advancing on the officer as the officer was backing out of the yard yelling commands. The officer was backing up in a fenced in yard and could not turn to see the gate. The dog advanced faster towards the officer who fired his service weapon at the aggressive dog. The dog suffered a fatal injury and was taken into custody by Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control and necropsy will be performed. Detectives arrived on scene and an investigation into the incident is continuing at this time.