Construction worker in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Pasadena

On December 18, 2018 at approximately 11am, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Pasadena Road near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Pasadena. On December 18, 2018 at approximately 11am,responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Pasadena Road near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Pasadena.

A Chevrolet was eastbound on Pasadena Road. Traffic was reduced to one lane due to construction on Pasadena Road. A construction worker was controlling traffic using a rotating stop/slow sign. The driver did not see a 30-year old female construction worker and struck her near the right edge of the roadway. The driver remained at the scene. The worker was transported to an area trauma center with life threatening injuries.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the driver’s failure to observe the construction worker. There is no indication of excessive speed or alcohol use by the driver. Charges may be pending after a review by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.

