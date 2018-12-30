Clydesdales thrill crowds in West Annapolis

It is not often you stroll Annapolis Street in West Annapolis on a Sunday and see stores open and brimming with shoppers. Even more rate to see Giddings Avenue lined with about a dozen food trucks and a giant inflatable bouncy house. Beer flowing from the taps of Budweiser trucks and people walking around? Yup, that too. But the most unusual sight was 8 majestic horses pulling a bright red wagon with two drivers and a dog named Barley sitting atop. Yes, the Budweiser Clydesdales were in town for the Military Bowl Parade tailgate, and game (tomorrow); but today they took part in “A Miracle on Annapolis Street.”

The “miracle” was put on by the West Annapolis Business Affiliation–the consortium of businesses in West Annapolis. And the event drew thousands to the streets. The stars of the show, the Budweiser Clydesdales, unloaded from their glistening trailers across fromWest Annapolis Elementary School and made several laps around the block to the delight of children and adults alike. Periodically, the hitch woudl stop and allow the crowd to get up close snapshots and selfies.

If you want another chance to see the Clydesdales, they will be leading the Military Bowl Parade tomorrow morning at 9am (City Dock, Main Street, Church Circle, West Street, Calvert Street, Rowe Blvd, Taylor Ave) and then making an appearance at the official Military Bowl tailgate (beginning at 9am) at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

All images ©2018, Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

