Classical pianist Brian Ganz to preview Strathmore show in Annapolis on January 6th

Classical pianist Brian Ganz opens the 2019 Arts in the Woods music series at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA) on Sunday, January 6, 3:00 p.m. with an all-Chopin recital featuring the composer's iconic Polish dances, polonaises, and mazurkas. The church is located at 333 Dubois Road in Annapolis. In "Chopin: Spirit of Poland," Ganz will preview selections from this year's program at Strathmore in his decade-long "Extreme Chopin" project, a collaboration with the National Philharmonic and Strathmore Music Center in which Ganz will perform all of Frédéric Chopin's approximately 250 works. The ninth program in that project will be presented at Strathmore, on February 2. At the Annapolis preview on January 6, the pianist will play and discuss several selections from the Strathmore program, take Chopin requests, answer questions, and share details about the "Extreme Chopin" project. Tickets at the door are $20; free for youth 16 and under. A post-performance reception is included in the ticket price. For more information, visit www.uuannapolis.org or call 410-266-8044 .

A former Annapolis resident, now living in Virginia, Brian Ganz is widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation. A laureate of the Marguerite Long Jacques Thibaud and the Queen Elisabeth of Belgium International Piano Competitions, he has appeared as soloist with such orchestras as the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the Baltimore Symphony, the National Philharmonic, the National Symphony, and the City of London Sinfonia, and has performed with such conductors as Leonard Slatkin, Marin Alsop, Mstislav Rostropovich, and Piotr Gajewski. The Washington Post has written: “One comes away from a recital by pianist Brian Ganz not only exhilarated by the power of the performance but also moved by his search for artistic truth.” For many years Ganz has made it his mission to join vivid music making with warmth and intimacy on stage to produce a new kind of listening experience in which great works come to life with authentic emotional power. Ganz is on the piano faculty of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and also the Peabody Conservatory. He is the artist ­editor of the Schirmer Performance Edition of Chopin’s Preludes (2005) and is widely recognized for his “Extreme Chopin” project begun at Strathmore Music Center in 2011.

The January 6, 2019, performance at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis begins the sixth year of the Arts in the Woods music series. Classical performances are held every other month, usually on the first Sunday. For information, visit www.uuannapolis.org or call 410-266-8044

