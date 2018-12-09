Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center celebrates new location

Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center (CVRC), a Maryland veterinary emergency and specialty care hospital catering to all types of emergent and specialty pet care under one roof, is pleased to announce it opened the doors of its new, expanded facility in Annapolis on December 4. Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center (CVRC), a Maryland veterinary emergency and specialty care hospital catering to all types of emergent and specialty pet care under one roof, is pleased to announce it opened the doors of its new, expanded facility in Annapolis on December 4.

The state-of-the-art building is located directly behind the original Annapolis facility on Bestgate Road. The 28,000 square foot medical center features cardiology, oncology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, radiology, surgery, neurology and rehabilitation departments. Additional specialists will be added to increase appointment capacity. New services such as underwater treadmill, CT scans, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy will be available on-site.

“We are thrilled to offer these new services to our pet owners and serve the community on a grand scale,” said Kris Evans, DVM, DACVS, CCRT and CVRC Administrator and Surgical Director of CVSS. “Our appointments are made through veterinary referrals, but we want pet owners to know they have specialty options right here, all under one roof. Through interdepartmental collaboration, we can form a complete picture of your pet’s overall health and address medical needs quickly and efficiently.”

For over 25 years, CVRC has been a premier emergency and specialty veterinary facility in the Mid-Atlantic region offering the highest level of service and medical expertise. CVRC functions as an extension of primary care veterinary practices, offering advanced referral, emergency and specialty care. CVRC strives to be the first choice of pet owners and veterinarians for dogs and cats that need advanced referral, emergency and specialty veterinary care.

By expanding their facilities and offering of specialty services, CVRC is committed to enhancing medical care, providing cutting edge technology and to working in concert with referring veterinarians to ensure that mutual patients receive compassionate care by their board certified specialists and licensed veterinary technicians.

