Chesapeake Arts Center has plenty of holiday offerings

The Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) is once again preparing to welcome the community for festive events this holiday season. Gather with friends, family and loved ones to experience these holiday events.

On Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 7:00pm-9:00pm, join CAC’s Resident Teaching Artist Athena Hiotis for this informative series focused on the professional music industry. Whether you are new to the field or have years of experience, these sessions will help focus your efforts to set your group apart from the crowd! Walk away from each session with tips, tricks, and resources from an experienced local artist. Topic- Album

Planning (What to do Pre, During, Post Release to maximize your Album). Free Admission.

PopRiot Music Group and Chesapeake Arts Center come together to bring an evening of live music with RÊVE, Lockemy and Circuit Villians on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 8:00pm in the Studio 194 Theatre. Each band is known for their distinctly dynamic performances and will be celebrating crowning achievements as they move into the next year. Tickets $10.00.

Are you dreading another season of canned Christmas music? Get in the spirit with sizzling, bluegrass steeped take on Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic, with a comical retelling of E.T.A. Hoffman’s story, A Blugegrass Nutcracker on Friday, December 14, at 7:00pm by the Front Porch Orchestra in the Studio 194 Theatre. Tickets: $15 Adults / $10 children 12 & under.

On Saturday, December 15, from 11:00am-2:00pm, bring the whole family for the free MakerSpace Family workshop event. Create winter themed crafts out of pine cones and other nature materials.

To wrap up the holiday season, the Chesapeake Arts Center will proudly host the Winter Dance Recital on Saturday, December 15, 5:30pm-8:00pm in the Hammonds Lane Theatre. CAC’s dance students perform routines that show off their new skills! Then join us in celebrating the season with the CAC tree lighting, hot chocolate, and CAC favorite, hot Dr.Pepper with lemon. Also, our friends at Echoes Of Nature will be bring a few animals for the children to have pictures taken with. Free Admission!

For more information regarding upcoming events at the Chesapeake Arts Center, please visit our website at www.chesapeakearts.org.

