Celebrate, Galway Bay is turning 20 this week

Almost twenty years ago, in December of 1998, Galway Bay opened its doors to the Annapolis community and worldwide visitors. As an Irish restaurant and pub they began their journey in becoming a valued member of the business and local community and building a reputation for authentic Irish food, exceptional hospitality and a great place to work.

With the Thanksgiving/Christmas season being such a busy time, they are planning a larger celebration in early 2019 to celebrate this milestone properly and thank those who helped make it possible. To mark the anniversary week in December, Galway Bay will be hosting a number of significant events. Here are some of the details:

Sunday December 9th, 12 Noon anticipated arrival (depending on the weather) at City Dock. The Annapolis Irish Rowing Club will undertake a historic inaugural voyage across the Chesapeake Bay to the waterfront in Downtown Annapolis. The voyage will take place in an authentic Irish Currach boat (made in Ireland from cow skins??) named “Galway Bay” and will deliver a 20thAnniversary beer specially brewed by Galway’s long-term local craft beer partners, RAR Brewing Co. of Cambridge, MD. Following delivery of the beer Galway Bay will donate a portion of the beer sales to the Irish Rowing Club.

Tuesday December 11th – 20th Anniversary Pub Quiz. This special edition pub quiz will be focused around the history of Galway Bay (the pub in Annapolis, not that place in Ireland). Since its inception 20 years ago, Galway Bay quiz teams have donated approximately $213,041.00 to local charities. To celebrate the good fortune of being in business in Annapolis for 20 years, we will match the money raised by the contestants of this special Anniversary quiz and donate to the quiz winner’s charity of choice.

Wednesday December 12th – Peter Brice and the Trad Band will be on hand for an authentic Irish session with Irish Dancing. Peter is inviting some special guests for this event to make sure it is a night to remember.

Saturday, December 15th – Beer launch from RAR Brewing Co. at 10 am at the bar at Galway Bay. This highly-anticipated beer release from partners at RAR Brewing in Cambridge is sure to be well-attended, and we expect a line outside the door early that morning, so get there early!

Friday and Saturday evenings, December 14th and 15th – Ray Weaver, a long-time house entertainer will be in town performing live at the bar. Irish whiskey tastings will help those who come celebrate with us this weekend to enjoy the atmosphere and craic.

More details will follow on the milestone event to be held in 2019.

Anthony Clarke and Michael Galway and the entire team thank the local and business communities for their tremendous support over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing that relationship for many years to come.

