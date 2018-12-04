Capital one step closer to unionizing

CLARIFICATION: From a source at The Capital, they already have 70% of the eligible employees who have signed the card agreeing to unionize. This count will be verified by an independent third party and will be accepted in lieu of a secret ballot vote. Once verified and accepted, the Washington-Baltimore Newspaper Guild will begin negotiations with Tribune Publishing.

The Capital is one step closer to unionizing. The effort which began late last month took a major step yesterday when Tribune Media voluntarily agreed to allow the Washington-Baltimore Newspaper Guild Local 32035 to represent the non–unionized Capital employees.

From here, the employees of the Capital and other associated Baltimore Sun Media Group papers will take a vote (card check) if they want to move forward with the union. To move forward, more than 50% of the employees must agree .

Recently, Tribune Media offered buyouts to employees with 10 or more years of service. There has been no official word on who (if anyone) at the Capital agreed to the buyout.

A copy of the Voluntary Recognition Agreement is below and at the link (PDF).

Download (PDF, 367KB)

