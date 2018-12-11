ASO to present “A Winter’s Heart Celtic Music Celebration” with Cathie Ryan this Friday

Irish-American vocalist Cathie Ryan joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra this season for their Holiday Pops concert, “A Winter’s Heart Celtic Music Celebration” on December 14, 2018. Led by Music Director José-Luis Novo, the Symphony, Cathie, and her two-piece band will share the stage at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts for an evening of traditional and original holiday songs mixed with rousing jigs and reels.

For over twenty-five years, including five solo albums, countless musical collaborations, and multiple awards, Cathie Ryan has been in the vanguard of Irish music. She is blessed with a voice of luminous clarity and a gift for unearthing gems from Irish and American song traditions, creating her own heart-stirring originals, and for showcasing writers whose work deserves wider recognition. Wrap this musical integrity into a consummate entertainer and it is no wonder the Wall Street Journal calls her music, “a revelation.” She is a captivating performer whose shows are renowned for their intimacy and power, as well as her witty banter.

Cathie happily shares the stage, and the show, with the full Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and her award-winning band. Featuring Patsy O’Brien on guitar and Patrick Mangan on fiddle, the band weaves subtle arrangements and harmonies around Cathie’s vocals and match her charming repartee with dazzling sets of traditional tunes. Cathie Ryan Band has built a loyal following by touring internationally and singing “songs of the heart” at performing arts centers, festivals, folk clubs, and with symphony orchestras. They have been featured on national and public television throughout the world. Their radio highlights include NPR’s Mountain Stage and Thistle and Shamrock, PRI’s The World, BBC in England and Northern Ireland, Radio Scotland, and RTÉ and RnaG in Ireland.

Tickets are available at annapolissymphony.org or through the Box Office at 410-263-0907. Further inquiries can be emailed to [email protected].

