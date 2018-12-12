Anne Harrington joins Board of Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) is pleased to announce that Anne Harrington was elected to serve on its Board of Directors.

Harrington grew up on the Eastern Shore, enjoying maritime heritage and activities on and around the Bay since she was a small child. She lived in Washington, D.C., working in sales and marketing, for many years before moving to Annapolis in 1992. Currently, she is a real estate agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in downtown Annapolis.

Harrington has been involved with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Maryland, as a past board member and chairman of three Leukemia Cup Regattas. In 2001, Harrington was the co-chair of the Rolex International Women’s Keelboat Champion regatta held in Annapolis. Most recently, Anne served on the Commissioning Committee of the USS Sioux City, an event held in Annapolis on November 17, 2018.

As a co-founder of The Box of Rain Foundation in 2003, Harrington successfully led the non-profit until its recent merger with AMM. Under her leadership, Box of Rain served over 500 local, disadvantaged youth most of whom lived in Annapolis public housing. The goal of the organization is to introduce at-risk youth to maritime activities such as kayaking, fishing, environmental studies, and boatbuilding.

“We are thrilled to have Anne on the Board; her presence will allow AMM to continue the great work of the Box of Rain programs and their impact in the local community,” said AMM Chairman Carol Sisco.

Two Box of Rain programs will continue with the Museum’s Education Center in 2019: the Build-a-Boat Program and the Summer Maritime Program.

Educator Marco Rojas has also joined the staff of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park to lead and coordinate the Box of Rain programs at AMM.

Originally from Maryland, Rojas recently graduated from Lake Erie College with a B.S. in Biology and a concentration in Environmental Science. He has been a camp counselor, volunteer, and seasonal employee at the Museum for several years.

