Annapolis Public Information Officer leaving City

| December 11, 2018
Mayor Gavin Buckley today announced that Communications Officer Susan O’Brien will leave city service on January 4, 2019. O’Brien has served as the city’s spokesperson, as well as managing the City of Annapolis TV station, speech writing, social media, and other communication tasks since the beginning of the Buckley administration one year ago.

“Susan was instrumental in helping this administration get off the ground running and I sincerely appreciate the enthusiasm and professionalism that she brought to this team. I am fortunate that we were able to utilize her skills and experience as a longtime government and nonprofit public relations professional,” said Mayor Buckley. “We wish Susan great continued success in her future endeavors.”

O’Brien is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities. A replacement for this position will be announced in the coming weeks.

