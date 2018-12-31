Annapolis Police investigating overnight shooting

On December 30th at 8:26 p.m. Annapolis Police officers responded for reports of a shooting in the unit block of Bens Drive. Officers did not locate any victims or suspects.

At 8:50 p.m. officers were called to an area hospital for a 17 year old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital by family members. His injury is not life threatening.



Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting is believed to have occurred outside on Bens Drive or Marc Court. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

