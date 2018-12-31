“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Annapolis Police investigating overnight shooting

| December 31, 2018
Rams Head

On December 30th at 8:26 p.m. Annapolis Police officers responded for reports of a shooting in the unit block of Bens Drive. Officers did not locate any victims or suspects.

At 8:50 p.m. officers were called to an area hospital for a 17 year old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital by family members. His injury is not life threatening.
 
Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting is believed to have occurred outside on Bens Drive or Marc Court. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here