Annapolis Police investigating early morning shooting on Copeland Street

| December 15, 2018
About 130am this morning, Annapolis Police responded to the area of Baywind Drive and Bywater Road for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police determined that a shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Copeland Street and Doninique Pratt, 26, of Annapolis had been shot. Pratt was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or anonymously contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

