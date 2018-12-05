Annapolis man killed in fatal pedestrian accident in Riviera Beach

On December 1, 2018 at approximately 2:03 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck on Fort Smallwood Road (MD-173) at Homeland Road in Riviera Beach. On December 1, 2018 at approximately 2:03 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian struck on Fort Smallwood Road (MD-173) at Homeland Road in Riviera Beach.

A pedestrian, dressed in dark clothing, was walking against traffic in the northbound travel lane of Fort Smallwood Road when he was struck by a Volkswagen, operated by Devin Menza of Carvel Beach, which was traveling northbound on Fort Smallwood Road.

The pedestrian, identified as 43 year-old Michael Ireland of Magnolia Ridge Road in Annapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy and identification. The driver of the Volkswagen and his passenger were not injured.

The preliminary cause of the crash is the pedestrian failing to yield to roadway traffic and walk on the available shoulder. There is no indication of excessive speed or alcohol use by the driver. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB