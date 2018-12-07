Annapolis Film Festival unveils theme for 7th year, poster art reveal on Wednesday

The Annapolis Film Festival (AFF), now in its 7th year, is revealing the poster art for its 2019 festival on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, between 6-8 p.m. at 25 Market Square, located in downtown Annapolis. The anticipated theme for this year honors the work of storytellers and journalists who risk everything to present the truth.

“This is a great example of how the film festival integrates what is happening locally with what is also affecting the entire world,” said Lee Anderson, co-founder and Festival Director, at the Annapolis Film Festival. The Poster Release Party is open to the public and will include complimentary lite fare and a cash bar. The AFF will make a presentation to unveil the new poster art. Artist Joe Barsin will be on hand to autograph posters for $10. The festival will also be selling discounted passes on site.

The Annapolis Film Festival is an up and coming film festival on the national scene and is known for curating quality films, hosting engaging programs and for bringing top industry guests. This annual celebration of film now seats 16,000 over four days at four screening venues. This year, the festival will take place in the historic/arts and entertainment districts of Annapolis from March 21-24, 2019.

Last year’s Opening Night was the film, Beirut, a thriller starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike with Maryland producer, Monica Levinson on hand. In addition to Beirut, the slate boasted several films right out of Sundance including Come Sunday, The Rider, and Three Identical Strangers. AFF 2018 also featured A Crooked Somebody with a special Red Carpet appearance by actor Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) and the U.S. premiere of The Miracle Season, directed by Sean McNamara and starring Helen Hunt and William Hurt. AFF was founded by Patti White and Lee Anderson, award-winning filmmakers from Annapolis, who created the festival as a way to bring the community together. “The reason the community has embraced the festival so well is because we program with that intention,” says White. “We offer films for the African American experience and others with Hispanic themes, the Jewish experience, environmental and sailing films, military films, and LGBTQ films. We know our town and we need its engagement.” At present, the film festival is the largest and most diverse arts event in Annapolis all year. According to Anderson, “We wanted to make it affordable, accessible and available to everyone.”

The Annapolis Film Festival is currently selling general festival passes for $125 each for a holiday special. Pass prices will increase after Christmas and tickets will go on sale as of March 1, 2019. Based on last year’s attendance, getting a festival pass is recommended as a way to attend Opening Night, the After Party and unlimited films and panels over the four-day exploration of independent film. Limited tickets will be available for Opening Night, but will not go on sale until March 1. 2019.

The Annapolis Film Festival is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to offering the best in independent film for all in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, while positively impacting the economic development of Annapolis by offering film programs throughout the year. The film festival screens 70+ films over four days and brings in 100+ filmmakers and industry guests. To find out more, please visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com .

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB