Amazon now offers Prime members 30-minute pick up or delivery from Annapolis Whole Foods

Amazon has expanded grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now to five cities, including Annapolis, Austin, Greenville, Memphis and Orlando. Customers in these cities can now place their Whole Foods grocery orders via Amazon Prime Now and pick them up in as little as 30-minutes to an hour from participating stores. Grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market is now available in 26 cities.

Grocery pickup is just in time for holiday meal prep – customers can avoid the crowded stores and skip the long checkout lines and still get all of their fresh and favorite ingredients from Whole Foods. To enjoy grocery pickup, Prime members place their order via the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in 30 minutes for $4.99. After arriving at the Whole Foods Market store, customers can park in a designated pickup spot and a Prime Now shopper will place groceries into their car within minutes.

Customers in these cities already have access to ultra-fast Prime Now delivery and can order everything from fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods and have them delivered right to their door.

Pickup from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more about grocery pickup or delivery from Prime Now, visit www.primenow.com. Customers can also find out if these services are available in their area by saying, “Alexa, shop Whole Foods.”

