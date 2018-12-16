Adrian Belew and Rubix Cube headed to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

School of Rock Presents

A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy vs Dio

Sunday, February 10

11am | $15

Adrian Belew

Saul Zonona

Wednesday, March 13

8pm | $35

Rubix Kube 80s Tribute

Friday, March 22

8:30pm | $29.50

*Dance Floor

Special EFX All-Stars featuring Chieli Minucci, Eric Marienthal, Lao Tizer, Joel Rosenblatt & Jerry Brooks

Saturday, April 6

8pm | $39.50

Classic Deep Purple Live Performed by Glenn Hughes

Friday, April 19

8:30pm | $49.50

Todd Snider

Saturday, May 4

8pm | $35

B.B. King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee

Wednesday, May 15

8pm | $30

N.E.W. athens Peforming the Music of R.E.M.

Saturday, May 25

8pm | $25

Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians presents

In The Vane Of…. SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE OF THREE

$100

Monday, March 18: In The Vane of…Crosby, Stills & Nash

Monday, June 10: In The Vane of…Motown

Monday, September 16: In The Vane of…The Pretenders

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician

12/19 Dwele

12/20 BJ Thomas

12/21 Dublin 5

12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride

12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of RUSTED ROOT

12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Sinbad

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson

12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute New Year’s Eve Concert

01/02 The Official Blues Brothers Revue

01/03 & 01/04 Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

01/06 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

01/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes

01/09 Comedian Sean Sarvis, Chocolate & special guest Thomas “Teezus” Terrell Jr.

01/10 Blackhawk

01/11 Jenn Grinels

01/12 Jackson Dean *All Ages Matinee

01/12 New Romance 80s Tribute

01/13 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year featuring special guests

01/14 Albert Lee

01/16 The Verve Pipe

01/17 Vivian Green

01/18 Lez Zeppelin

01/19 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/20 Starbelly

01/21 Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour

01/22 Peter & Jeremy: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

01/23 Danny Burns

01/24 Chuck Brown Band

01/25 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag After Dark

01/26 Tom Papa

01/27 Gaelic Storm

01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce

01/30 Daley & JMSN

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB