Adrian Belew and Rubix Cube headed to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
School of Rock Presents
A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy vs Dio
Sunday, February 10
11am | $15
Adrian Belew
- Saul Zonona
Wednesday, March 13
8pm | $35
Rubix Kube 80s Tribute
Friday, March 22
8:30pm | $29.50
*Dance Floor
Special EFX All-Stars featuring Chieli Minucci, Eric Marienthal, Lao Tizer, Joel Rosenblatt & Jerry Brooks
Saturday, April 6
8pm | $39.50
Classic Deep Purple Live Performed by Glenn Hughes
Friday, April 19
8:30pm | $49.50
Todd Snider
Saturday, May 4
8pm | $35
B.B. King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee
Wednesday, May 15
8pm | $30
N.E.W. athens Peforming the Music of R.E.M.
Saturday, May 25
8pm | $25
Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians presents
In The Vane Of…. SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE OF THREE
$100
- Monday, March 18: In The Vane of…Crosby, Stills & Nash
- Monday, June 10: In The Vane of…Motown
- Monday, September 16: In The Vane of…The Pretenders
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/16 A SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee
12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/17 The Weepies: Holiday Acoustic Duo w. Matt The Electrician
12/19 Dwele
12/20 BJ Thomas
12/21 Dublin 5
12/22 A Holiday Drag Brunch presented by Annapolis Pride
12/22 UPROOTED featuring Michael Glabicki of RUSTED ROOT
12/23 Dave Tucker Big Band w. Sue Matthews & Tony Liberto: A Big Band Christmas presented by Wings Productions
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Sinbad
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w. Taylor Carson
12/29 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute New Year’s Eve Concert
01/02 The Official Blues Brothers Revue
01/03 & 01/04 Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
01/06 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
01/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes
01/09 Comedian Sean Sarvis, Chocolate & special guest Thomas “Teezus” Terrell Jr.
01/10 Blackhawk
01/11 Jenn Grinels
01/12 Jackson Dean *All Ages Matinee
01/12 New Romance 80s Tribute
01/13 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year featuring special guests
01/14 Albert Lee
01/16 The Verve Pipe
01/17 Vivian Green
01/18 Lez Zeppelin
01/19 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
01/20 Starbelly
01/21 Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour
01/22 Peter & Jeremy: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
01/23 Danny Burns
01/24 Chuck Brown Band
01/25 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag After Dark
01/26 Tom Papa
01/27 Gaelic Storm
01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce
01/30 Daley & JMSN
