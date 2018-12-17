AACC to welcome former Brightwood College students

In response to the closing of Brightwood College, Anne Arundel Community College has established dedicated resources for students who wish to transfer. Staff are available to create individual academic plans and discuss transfer credits, programs of study and financial aid options. Registration is currently open for winter and spring terms.

AACC has set up the following starting points:

A dedicated hotline number – 410-777-7488

An email address – [email protected]

“I want to let former Brightwood College students, especially Anne Arundel County residents, know they are welcome at AACC,” said Dr. Dawn Lindsay, president of AACC. “We are here to answer questions and help them transition into a degree or a workforce certificate that can advance their careers.”

AACC offers several programs that relate to Brightwood College offerings, including:

AACC’s two-year degree programs can transfer to four-year degree programs at colleges throughout Maryland as well as out of state. In addition, AACC offers industry-certified credentials and workforce training programs that can be applied on-the-job for current working professionals.

The thought of starting at a new school may be financially daunting. Through its foundation, AACC will provide $150 textbook coupons for former Brightwood College students. In addition to low tuition, applicants also may benefit from AACC’s 200 scholarships. More information about financial aid is available.

AACC holds monthly information sessions for those who would like to learn more about the college. The next sessions are Dec. 15, 2018, and Jan. 12, 2019.

For information call 410-777-7488.

