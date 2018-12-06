6 arrested in South County drug bust

In June of 2018, members of the Southern District Tactical Narcotics Division received information regarding possible sales and distribution of controlled dangerous substances from a residence in the 1300 block of Juniper Street in Shady Side. An investigation was opened in reference to these complaints. During this six month investigation, information was obtained indicating illicit activity at a second address in the 6400 block of Old Solomon’s Island Road in Tracy’s Landing. In June of 2018, members of the Southern District Tactical Narcotics Division received information regarding possible sales and distribution of controlled dangerous substances from a residence in the 1300 block of Juniper Street in Shady Side. An investigation was opened in reference to these complaints. During this six month investigation, information was obtained indicating illicit activity at a second address in the 6400 block of Old Solomon’s Island Road in Tracy’s Landing.

In the morning of December 19, 2018, members of Southern District Tactical Narcotics Team and Tactical Patrol Unit with the assistance of Anne Arundel County Police Quick Response Team and Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team and Tactical Patrol Unit, responded to the above locations to execute search and seizure warrants.

At approximately 5:11 a.m. entry was made into the residence in the 6400 block of Old Solomon’s Island Road in Tracy’s Landing by the Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team. Four arrests were made at this location. A search of the residence was conducted and the following items were seized:

Approximately 7.24 g Heroin, estimated street value of $870.00

Approximately .21 g Cocaine, estimated street value of $5.00

Several items of paraphernalia indicative of street level sales of controlled dangerous substances

17 Shotgun shells

$1,504.00 in US currency

At approximately 5:59 a.m., entry was made into the residence in the 1300 block of Juniper Street in Shady Side by the Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team. Two arrests were made at this location. The following items were located and seized:

1.5 Suboxone Sublingual Strips, approximately 1.14 g including packaging

Approximately 2.27 g Marijuana, estimated street value of $23.00

1 26″ Marijuana Plant

Arrested at the Tracy’s Landing residence:

Linda Lou Martin

DOB: 07-30-57

6400 block Old Solomon’s Island Road

Tracy’s Landing, MD 20779

Charges:

3 Counts Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (Heroin, Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl)

2 Counts Possession CDS not Marijuana

2 Counts Possession Paraphernalia

Stephanie Michelle Greenwell

DOB: 11-02-92

1300 Juniper Street

Shady Side, MD 20764

Charges:

3 Counts Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (Heroin, Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl)

2 Counts Possession CDS not Marijuana

2 Counts Possession Paraphernalia

Morgan Harry Jones

6400 Old Solomon’s Island Road

Tracy’s Landing, MD 20779

Charges:

3 Counts Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (Heroin, Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl)

2 Counts Possession CDS not Marijuana

2 Counts Possession Paraphernalia

1 Count Possession Ammunition by Prohibited Possessor

Ronald Donnell Spriggs

DOB: 03-23-61

6400 block Old Solomon’s Island Road

Tracy’s Landing, MD 20779

Charges:

3 Counts Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (Heroin, Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl)

2 Counts Possession CDS not Marijuana

2 Counts Possession Paraphernalia

1 Count Possession Ammunition by Prohibited Possessor

Arrested at the Shady Side residence:

Stephen Matthew Greenwell

DOB: 01-21-89

1300 block Juniper Street

Shady Side, MD 20764

Charges: Possession CDS not Marijuana

Kevin Horace Hunt DOB: 07-13-63 1300 Juniper Street Shady Side, MD 20764 Charges: Possession CDS not Marijuana

