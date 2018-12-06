6 arrested in South County drug bust

In June of 2018, members of the Southern District Tactical Narcotics Division received information regarding possible sales and distribution of controlled dangerous substances from a residence in the 1300 block of Juniper Street in Shady Side. An investigation was opened in reference to these complaints. During this six month investigation, information was obtained indicating illicit activity at a second address in the 6400 block of Old Solomon’s Island Road in Tracy’s Landing.
In the morning of December 19, 2018, members of Southern District Tactical Narcotics Team and Tactical Patrol Unit with the assistance of Anne Arundel County Police Quick Response Team and Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team and Tactical Patrol Unit, responded to the above locations to execute search and seizure warrants.
At approximately 5:11 a.m. entry was made into the residence in the 6400 block of Old Solomon’s Island Road in Tracy’s Landing by the Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team. Four arrests were made at this location. A search of the residence was conducted and the following items were seized:
Approximately 7.24 g Heroin, estimated street value of $870.00
Approximately .21 g Cocaine, estimated street value of $5.00
Several items of paraphernalia indicative of street level sales of controlled dangerous substances
17 Shotgun shells
$1,504.00 in US currency
At approximately 5:59 a.m., entry was made into the residence in the 1300 block of Juniper Street in Shady Side by the Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team. Two arrests were made at this location. The following items were located and seized:
1.5 Suboxone Sublingual Strips, approximately 1.14 g including packaging
Approximately 2.27 g Marijuana, estimated street value of $23.00
1 26″ Marijuana Plant
Arrested at the Tracy’s Landing residence:
Linda Lou Martin
DOB: 07-30-57
6400 block Old Solomon’s Island Road
Tracy’s Landing, MD 20779
Charges:
3 Counts Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (Heroin, Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl)
2 Counts Possession CDS not Marijuana
2 Counts Possession Paraphernalia
Stephanie Michelle Greenwell
DOB: 11-02-92
1300 Juniper Street
Shady Side, MD 20764
Charges:
3 Counts Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (Heroin, Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl)
2 Counts Possession CDS not Marijuana
2 Counts Possession Paraphernalia
Morgan Harry Jones
6400 Old Solomon’s Island Road
Tracy’s Landing, MD 20779
Charges:
3 Counts Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (Heroin, Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl)
2 Counts Possession CDS not Marijuana
2 Counts Possession Paraphernalia
1 Count Possession Ammunition by Prohibited Possessor
Ronald Donnell Spriggs
DOB: 03-23-61
6400 block Old Solomon’s Island Road
Tracy’s Landing, MD 20779
Charges:
3 Counts Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (Heroin, Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl)
2 Counts Possession CDS not Marijuana
2 Counts Possession Paraphernalia
1 Count Possession Ammunition by Prohibited Possessor
Arrested at the Shady Side residence:
Stephen Matthew Greenwell
DOB: 01-21-89
1300 block Juniper Street
Shady Side, MD 20764
Charges: Possession CDS not Marijuana
Kevin Horace Hunt
DOB: 07-13-63
1300 Juniper Street
Shady Side, MD 20764
Charges: Possession CDS not Marijuana
