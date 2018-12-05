5th Annual Coats for Kids program underway

The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks is kicking off the fifth annual “Coats for Kids” campaign to help children in need throughout Anne Arundel County this winter. Donated items will be collected through Saturday, December 29th and will be distributed to local charity, HOPE For All. HOPE For All is a unique resource in our area for those transitioning from homelessness, or just in need of a helping hand to meet the needs of daily life.

The “Coats for Kids” campaign will accept new or gently used clean winter coats, gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves for children from infants to teens. The goal is to collect over 100 coats and additional winter items that will benefit children in our county this winter.

Donated items may be dropped off at the Ice Rink office at the Quiet Waters Park Visitor Center, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis, MD 21403. Ice Rink hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday 1:00 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Quiet Waters Park Ice offers a pleasant and safe family environment to enjoy ice-skating outdoors. Skates, helmets and walkers are available, and skates can also be sharpened on site. A party room is also available for birthday parties and get-togethers.

Please visit www.aacounty.org/RecParks/ or our Facebook page for more information.

