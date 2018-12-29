2019 wet season perc testing to begin shortly

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is currently scheduling appointments for this year’s wet season percolation testing. On-site evaluations and perc testing for wet season will start Monday, January 7. Applications for mound sewage disposal systems must be received and testing must be performed by Saturday, March 16. All other system applications must be received and scheduled by Friday, March 29.

Annual wet season testing is scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Prior to March 16, priority will be given where mound testing is expected. For an application and information on perc testing, visit www.aahealth.org and click “Wet Season Percolation Testing” under “In the News,” or call the Department of Health’s Environmental Health Bureau at 410-222-7193. Completed applications are accepted at the Anne Arundel County Permit Center, 2664 Riva Road, in Annapolis.

The county’s wet season test period is determined with data from monitoring wells that are part of a network used by the Maryland Department of the Environment. Properties in areas of the county where high water table conditions are expected require testing during this season. The highest water table conditions are typically during February, March and April.

Wet season testing provides an accurate assessment of a septic system’s ability to work year-round. The information provided by the site evaluation and perc test is used to determine the size and type of septic system that can be installed on a specific lot. In some cases, due to adverse soil or groundwater conditions, a property may only be developed when public sewer is available.



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS