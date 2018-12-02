2019 Annapolis Boat Show dates announced, discounted tickets in December

The Annapolis Boat Shows, Inc. is excited to announce their 2019 schedule, including four in-water sail and power boat shows taking place in Annapolis and the surrounding region. Along with producing boat shows, the Annapolis Boat Shows, Inc. also coordinates several educational and training programs for boating enthusiasts of all types and skill levels.

“We are truly excited to announce that 2019 will be the 50th anniversary of the United States Sailboat Show in historic downtown Annapolis. In 1970 the world’s first in-water sailboat show opened with a handful of sailboats on display in Ego Alley” said Paul Jacobs, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “It’s unlikely that the sailors who designed that first show could imagine the significance and size of today’s show.”

“It is not an exaggeration to say that the United States Sailboat Show is the world’s greatest gathering of its kind providing sailors an opportunity for networking, socializing, exploring and buying. We have lots of exciting things planned for the 50th anniversary and encourage visitors to plan their visit early,” said Jacobs. Below are the dates and descriptions of the upcoming shows and educational programs.

2019 Spring Boat Shows

The Bay Bridge Boat Show will take place April 12th through the 14th of 2019 featuring more than 400 powerboats up to 75 feet in length. This show is made up of an impressive collection of fishing boats, center consoles, trawlers, express cruisers, pontoon boats, luxury cruisers, jet boats, ski boats and bowriders. A wide array of on-land exhibitors will have boating gear and equipment of all kinds on display, and for a more personalized experience, a VIP Red Carpet Lounge will also be available. If you are new to boating, be sure to check out the on-water training classes provided by the BoatUS Foundation. This annual springtime event is held in Stevensville, MD at the Bay Bridge Marina and is one of the largest spring boat shows north of Florida. The Bay Bridge Boat Show always marks the beginning of the boating season on the Chesapeake Bay!

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show takes place in beautiful downtown Annapolis April 26th through the 28th of 2019. This show features new and brokered sailboats of all types and sizes and is great for the seasoned veteran and the novice sailor alike. Be sure to take advantage of the VIP Red Carpet Lounge for a more personalized show experience, and if you are looking to learn more in-depth about cruising or sailing, Cruisers University or First Sail Workshops are great programs that will be available. The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is always guaranteed to be a fun outing for the entire family and is a great way to kick-off your sailing season.

2019 October Boat Shows

The 48th annual United States Powerboat Show opens October 3-6, 2019 with more than 500 boats on display in historic downtown Annapolis. The show also features a wide array of on-land displays with boating equipment and gear of all kinds. A VIP Red Carpet Lounge area will be back by popular demand along with the comprehensive educational program Cruisers University. Other offerings include Brokerage Cove and a Demo Dock where dealers and manufacturers conduct demonstrations of new model powerboats, outboard engines, and stabilizing systems. This show provides the boat buying public an opportunity to see virtually every style of boat available up close and in person.

Dubbed the ‘greatest sailboat show’ by consumers and exhibitors alike, the United States Sailboat Show is the granddaddy of all sailboat shows and will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. The show represents the largest in-water all-sailboat show in the industry, and the only one of its kind in America. An extensive display of monohull and multihull sailboats of all makes and sizes will be showcased, along with the latest in boating gear, accessories, and equipment. Whether it’s a trip through Vacation Basin, relaxing at the VIP Red Carpet Lounge, attending Cruisers University, Take the Wheel, or a First Sail Workshop, this show provides something for everyone. The 50th United States Sailboat Show will be in Annapolis on Columbus Day weekend, October 10-14, 2019 and is poised to be the biggest and grandest show to date.

2019 Cruisers University

Cruisers University, April 25-28 & October 7-10, 2019, offers the most comprehensive curriculum on cruising of its kind and is suitable for both sailors and powerboaters alike. With over 50 classes available, students can pick and choose courses that most interest them from a wide variety of topics. Cruisers University students who attended the program in 2018 said that “if you make the effort to come to the Annapolis Sailboat Show and miss Cruisers University, you have missed the most useful and potentially life-saving part of the show. The value cannot be overstated.” “The knowledge of the presenters was outstanding and the information gathered from attending Cruisers University was incredibly valuable!”

2019 First Sail Workshops

First Sail Workshops are scheduled for April 26-28 and again October 10-14 2019. Participants learn the basics of sailing in a 45-minute classroom session, immediately followed by 90 minutes on the water with American Sailing Association instructors on our featured Beneteau First 22’s provided by SailTime or Catalina 22 Sport’s provided by the Freedom Boat Club. Admission to the sailboat show is included.

2019 TICKETS

A five dollar discount on 2019 boat show tickets will be offered throughout December with promo code HOLIDAY. In 2019 boat show tickets are available at a reduced cost online, and ticket buyers are automatically entered to win grand prizes like a week long charter in the Caribbean, Stand Up Paddleboards, and more. Tickets and more detailed show information are available at AnnapolisBoatShows.com

Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB