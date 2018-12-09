2018 Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade enchants thousands on a cold evening (PHOTOS)

The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade for 2018 is in the books. Nearly 40 vessels all decked out in their finest lights and sparkles plied the waters of Annapolis Harbor, Ego Alley anSpa Creek to the delight os thousands of landlubbers on the shore. Have a look. What is your favorite? Did it make the winner’s list?

All images ©2018 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB