“Herrmann
Insert future code here
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

2 homes damaged, 3 displaced in Annapolis fire

| December 2, 2018
Rams Head

Thee adults were displaced after fire damaged three townhomes in The Landings community in Annapolis.

Last night (December 1, 2018) at 740pm  the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Gemini Drive in Annapolis for a structure fire. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the United States Naval District Fire Department also responded.

On arrival crews were met with heavy fire conditions in the rear of a row of town homes.  A second alarm was dispatched due to the severity of the fire. Two out of the six town homes sustained heavy fire damage with one of the homes sustaining minor damage.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes of the first arriving unit.

Red Cross was called to assist with the displacement of three adults.  There were no injuries to civilians or fire department personnel.  The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here