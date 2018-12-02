2 homes damaged, 3 displaced in Annapolis fire

Thee adults were displaced after fire damaged three townhomes in The Landings community in Annapolis.

Last night (December 1, 2018) at 740pm the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Gemini Drive in Annapolis for a structure fire. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the United States Naval District Fire Department also responded.

On arrival crews were met with heavy fire conditions in the rear of a row of town homes. A second alarm was dispatched due to the severity of the fire. Two out of the six town homes sustained heavy fire damage with one of the homes sustaining minor damage.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes of the first arriving unit.

Red Cross was called to assist with the displacement of three adults. There were no injuries to civilians or fire department personnel. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

