Woman in critical condition after Annapolis fire

On November 1st at 8:24 a.m. firefighters responded to the report of a dwelling fire in the 1700 block of Old Generals Highway.

First arriving firefighters found fire on the first floor of a two-story single family dwelling. An occupant of the home had suffered burn injuries but self-evacuated and was outside the home on the arrival of firefighters.

Firefighters from Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City extinguished the fire in less than 10 minutes.

Paramedics requested a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to transport the injured occupant. The helicopter landed at the nearby Eisenhower Golf Course on Generals Highway.

The 44-year-old female patient was flown to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. They have determined that the home did not have working smoke alarms. There were no other injuries.

