Winter Lecture Series announced for Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Warm up this winter with the enriching Lecture Series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum beginning Thursday, January 10, 2019. The popular educational and informative series of eight wintertime talks provides rich and stimulating subjects from an esteemed group of scholars and historians. Lectures represent a diverse and relevant range of topics, from the history of Chesapeake Bay Skipjacks to spotlights on the intricate ecosystems of the Bay.

Lectures will be held Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., January 10th through February 28th. Admission is $10 per lecture and FREE for First Mate-level AMM members and above. Join at the $100 level, and admission to all eight lectures is free, along with many other perks of membership. Registration is not required; pay at the door.

Lectures take place in the Museum’s Bay Room located at 723 Second Street, Annapolis, MD 21403.

The 2019 Winter Lecture Series is presented by BB&T Wealth.

Complete Schedule:

January 10 | 7 p.m. Sharks and Rays of Chesapeake Bay: Proving “Common Knowledge” Wrong Presenter: Dr. John F. Morrissey | Sweet Briar College January 17 | 7 p.m. Memoir of a Skipjack: These iconic vessels are a window into Chesapeake heritage Presenter: Randolph George | Author January 24 | 7 p.m. Exploring the Water Trail of Captain John Smith: 1,800 Miles in Capt. Smith’s Wake Presenter: John Page Williams | Chesapeake Bay Foundation January 31 | 7 p.m. Human Impacts on the Chesapeake: Smithsonian Environmental Research Center Studies of the Rhode River Ecosystem Presenter: James G. Gibb | Smithsonian Environmental Archaeology Laboratory February 7 | 7 p.m. Island Life: Chesapeake Bay Presenter: Jay Fleming | Photographer February 14 | 7 p.m. Submerged Aquatic Vegetation: Restoration Strategies for the Chesapeake Bay Presenter: M. Stephen Ailstock, Ph.D. | Director, Environmental Center, Anne Arundel Community College February 21 | 7 p.m. “Maritime Annapolis: A History of Watermen, Sails & Midshipmen”: Local lore about the birth of the grittier side of Annapolis Presenter: Rosemary Williams | Award-winning Journalist & Author February 28 | 7 p.m. Restoring Spa Creek: Taking an Urban Creek from Endangered to Swimmable Presenter: Donna Jefferson | Spa Creek Conservancy

For presenter biographies and topic details, please visit amaritime.org.

