Watermark steps up to welcome the USS Sioux City with a Crew’s Cruise and special tours

Watermark is celebrating the commissioning of a United States Naval ship in Annapolis by hosting a Crew’s Cruise onboard Catherine Marie for the crew of USS Sioux City. The Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship will be commissioned as a United States Ship (USS) on November 17th, 2018, hosted by the U S Naval Academy. The USS Sioux City arrived Tuesday, November 13th. Special attendees Admiral John M. Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and Navy Under Secretary Thomas Modly will join approximately 5,000 people at the commissioning ceremony, including many visitors from Sioux City, Iowa. As Annapolis prepares for the festivities, Watermark will also be providing special tours and cruises for those visiting Annapolis for the occasion.

“We are excited for this opportunity to honor the work of the USS Sioux City Crew,” said Watermark’s President Debbie Gosselin, “The commissioning of the USS Sioux City in Annapolis is a history-making event, and we are honored to be part of the celebration. All of us at Watermark are proud of the opportunity to share the charm of our beautiful historic city with the crew, who will be ready for a relaxing dinner cruise after their long journey. This is a very exciting event for Annapolis.”

In addition to the Crew’s Cruise, Watermark is offering several walking tours and Spa Creek/ USS Sioux City Cruises to celebrate the commissioning. After the commissioning, Watermark is offering walking tours with options of touring Annapolis or the Naval Academy. The walking tours will incorporate Annapolis and Sioux City history. These special walking tours are available from Friday, November 16th to Sunday, November 18th. In addition to the walking tours, Watermark is also offering Spa Creek/ USS Sioux City Cruises. The cruises will tour Spa Creek and give our visitors a unique look at the USS Sioux City from the water. The cruises are scheduled on Friday, November 16th and Saturday, November 17th aboard Miss Anne, departing from City Dock.

To learn more about the Spa Creek/ USS Sioux City Cruises offered and make reservations, visit CruisesOnTheBay.com. To learn more about the walking tours offered and make reservations, visit AnnapolisTours.com. Read more about the USS Sioux City Commissioning at usssiouxcitylcs11.org/.

