Watermark awarded Heritage Tourism Collaboration of the Year Award

Annapolis Tours by Watermark® is pleased to have participated in the 2018 Heritage Tourism Collaboration of the Year Award awarded to Anne Arundel County Commemoration of the Year of Frederick Douglass. As a partner in the collaborative program, Watermark offered special African American Heritage Tours which highlighted Frederick Douglass, the first African American to gain international prominence as a social crusader. Watermark explored the rich African-American history of Annapolis throughout this tour, sharing its important contribution to our history and culture.

The 2018 Heritage Tourism Collaboration of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding heritage tourism product created in the past year. The 2018 award went to an impressive collaboration between multiple organizations which comprised Anne Arundel County Commemoration of the Year of Frederick Douglass. Eligible products include exhibits, events, programs, self-guided or guided tours, audio tours, videos/CDs/podcasts, interpretive brochures, publications and websites.

“Annapolis a microcosm of Maryland African American heritage, and we were honored to provide our African American Heritage Tour as a part of the Anne Arundel County Commemoration of the Year of Frederick Douglass,” says Heather Skipper, Director of Land Operations at Watermark, “The African American Heritage Tour tells the important story of what life was like for African Americans in one of the country’s first towns. Frederick Douglas was a hero during this time, and we were excited to include his rich story.”

Featured stops on the tour are:

Kunta-Kinte Alex Haley Memorial

Thurgood Marshall Memorial

Banneker-Douglass Museum

African American Heritage Tours will be available February, 2019 during Black History Month and other special dates. Twenty percent of proceeds from the private and public African American Heritage Tours go to the Kunta Kinte Alex Haley Foundation. Reservations are not required. To learn more about Annapolis Tours by Watermark, visit annapolistours.com. To learn more about the Kunta Kinte Alex Haley Foundation, visit www.kintehaley.org/.

