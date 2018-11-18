“Herrmann
USNA one of the top schools for student-athletes

| November 18, 2018
The United States Naval Academy is once again one of the top schools in the country for graduating NCAA student-athletes. Navy’s graduation success rate of 92 percent is tied for 13th in the country among schools that sponsor FBS football and is the best among the three Service Academies. The graduation success rate measures those student-athletes that were enrolled from 2008-11 and graduated within six years.

“Our student-athletes continually strive to set the standard on the playing fields, in the classroom and in Bancroft Hall,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletic Chet Gladchuk. “The support and encouragement they receive through the Commandant and his staff and the academic dean and all of our outstanding professors and instructors is extraordinary and provides tremendous motivation to be successful morally, mentally and physically. Our midshipmen clearly define the true meaning of student-athlete.”

Top Graduation Success Rates (All Sports/FBS Schools Only)
Notre Dame-98%
Duke-98%
Northwestern-98%
Stanford-97%
Vanderbilt-97%
Boston College-95%

Utah-95%
Wake Forest-94%
South Carolina-94%
Rice-93%
Tulane-93%
Michigan-93%
Minnesota-93%
Navy-92%
Clemson-92%
Syracuse-92%
Utah State-92%
Virginia-92%
Virginia Tech-92%
Bowling Green-91%
Miami (Ohio)-91%
Missouri-91%
Indiana-91%
Illinois-91%
Toledo-91%
