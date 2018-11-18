USNA one of the top schools for student-athletes
“Our student-athletes continually strive to set the standard on the playing fields, in the classroom and in Bancroft Hall,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletic Chet Gladchuk. “The support and encouragement they receive through the Commandant and his staff and the academic dean and all of our outstanding professors and instructors is extraordinary and provides tremendous motivation to be successful morally, mentally and physically. Our midshipmen clearly define the true meaning of student-athlete.”
Top Graduation Success Rates (All Sports/FBS Schools Only)
Notre Dame-98%
Duke-98%
Northwestern-98%
Stanford-97%
Vanderbilt-97%
Boston College-95%
South Carolina-94%
Clemson-92%
USNA-Athletic Association
Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports