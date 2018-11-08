US Lacrosse teamed up with AACo Recreation and Parks for free skills clinics

The United States Lacrosse Chesapeake Chapter, in collaboration with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, recently held a free lacrosse clinic on Sunday, October 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Tick Neck Park in Pasadena, Maryland on the two new turf fields. The clinic, with expert instruction and drills, was open to boys between 7 and 13 years of age.

STX lacrosse sticks were given out to the first 70 players to register.

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks partnered with the US Lacrosse Chesapeake Chapter and their very special group of coaches who have volunteered their time for the clinic. “The history of lacrosse in Anne Arundel County is legendary and being able to be part of the grass roots programs is something we strive to do. Having it at our new Tick Neck Park is ideal” said Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Deputy Director David Smalley. Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh also attened and delivered short remarks at the clinic.

“Lacrosse remains the fastest growing team sport in the United States, however many young people and their families lack the resources to get started, while others do not know where to turn for expert instruction,” said Steve Schuh. “The clinic is geared towards beginners with little to no exposure to the sport with a primary goal of demonstrating the exercise, team-building, camaraderie and social interaction benefits of playing lacrosse. This great sport hooks kids and parents quickly, and we believe this single event may capture the interest and launch the playing careers of many young people.”

The lacrosse clinic took place on two new turf fields that were recently completed by Anne Arundel County at a cost of $2 million. The County received approximately $1.2 million from Exelon Corporation following its lease termination on a portion of the approximately 260-acre Brandon Woods land parcel, with the balance of funds coming from state and county bonds.

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks organized the event together with Jim Lighthizer, US Lacrosse Chesapeake Chapter Executive Board Member and Boys Representative. Mr. Lighthizer is also Commissioner of the Green Hornets Lacrosse program and is leading a team of Green Hornet coaches to run this free clinic. Green Hornet Coaches include John Barnes, Peter Hilgartner, Mike Ruppert, Todd McNemar, and Mike McCarthy.

“Long-established lacrosse travel programs, similar to what is occurring with other team sports organizations, are siphoning off a high volume of players with the promise of out-of-town tournaments and intense competition,” Lighthizer stated. “This trend has been to the detriment of local recreational programs which were historically comprised of kids residing within the same neighborhood. Clinics such as these aim to add the fun back into recreational sports programs, and encourage kids to try the sport by providing free equipment and instruction.”



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports