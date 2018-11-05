UPDATE: Police release details on this morning’s police shooting in Ferndale section of Glen Burnie

This is a follow up from the Anne Arundel County Police Department to a post originally published this morning.

On November 5, 2018 at approximately 5:17 a.m., officers responded to 103 Linwood Avenue in Glen Burnie to serve an Extreme Risk Protective Order (Red Flag Law) and an Emergency Petition. Gary J. Willis, who was the subject of the Extreme Risk Protective Order and the Emergency Petition, answered the door holding a gun. Willis then placed the gun next to the door. When officers began to serve Willis with the order, he became irate, opened the door to the residence and grabbed the gun. An attempt was made by an officer to take the gun away from Willis when Willis fired the gun. A second officer fired their service weapon, striking Willis, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect has been identified as Gary J. Willis (DOB: 06/24/1958), of 103 Linwood Avenue, Glen Burnie. The Homicide Unit responded and Willis was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

